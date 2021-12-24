Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Buys 13,537 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 13,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $57,261.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 17,625 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $71,910.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 37,746 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $162,307.80.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 14,547 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $65,025.09.

On Monday, December 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 13,707 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $60,173.73.

On Friday, December 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $72,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 1,500 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $6,570.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 19,217 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,593.95.

On Friday, November 19th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 10,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 10,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,264.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 9,800 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00.

SUP opened at $4.25 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 4.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 80,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 558,657 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 352,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

