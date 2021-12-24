The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $119.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 529.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after buying an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

PLCE stock opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.17.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

