Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal Purchases 10,337 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 10,337 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $40,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $202.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 222.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

