Blockzero Labs Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $332,315.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

