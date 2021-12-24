RNC Capital Management LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after buying an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,941,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

