Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Increased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,785 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $66.21 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

