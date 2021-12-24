Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $88,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,173,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $50.90 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

