Raymond James & Associates Purchases 29,090 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,090 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of BCE worth $95,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BCE by 102.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 26,274,661 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after buying an additional 1,096,531 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,220,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BCE by 5.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,587,000 after buying an additional 521,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE BCE opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.41.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.