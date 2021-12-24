Kathleen T. Mcgahran Sells 4,000 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Director Kathleen T. Mcgahran sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $64,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $17.69.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.