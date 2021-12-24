Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) VP Eric Xavier Heine Sells 7,500 Shares

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Xavier Heine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 1,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $10,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,200 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $15,268.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $32,280.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. Mercer International Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $758.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

