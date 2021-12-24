NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Insider Sells $196,532.68 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) insider John Buchan sold 48,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $196,532.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $4.09 on Friday. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $176.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.14.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. NN had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NNBR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NN by 79.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.