Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 13,275 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $134,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Holger Bartel sold 1,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $15,015.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Holger Bartel sold 2,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $21,020.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $47,385.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $36,925.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $34,265.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $42,615.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Holger Bartel sold 2,488 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $24,332.64.

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $60,390.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $48,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $82,025.00.

Travelzoo stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $124.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

