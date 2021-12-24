Insider Selling: Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Major Shareholder Sells 99,398 Shares of Stock

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $154,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Recro Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,600.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Recro Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 199.98% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REPH. William Blair began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 212,398 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,894,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 98,459 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Recro Pharma by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,069,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 245,937 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

