Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Wayne S. Hill Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$112.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$110.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.66. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$84.61 and a twelve month high of C$113.75. The company has a market cap of C$9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

TIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$120.61.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

