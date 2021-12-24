xRhodium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $32.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00003402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded up 103.8% against the US dollar. xRhodium has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $32.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001550 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00152595 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

