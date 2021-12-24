Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

SASR stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth $215,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

