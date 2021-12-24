Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys Shares of 1,045 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after buying an additional 103,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,889,000 after buying an additional 500,951 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,373,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,303,000 after buying an additional 57,712 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS opened at $103.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.