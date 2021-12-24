AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,356 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 73,718 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $203,000.

VTIP stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

