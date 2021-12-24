Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $16.40 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

