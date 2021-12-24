StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $876,000 Stock Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBI. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 334,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBI stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

