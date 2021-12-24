Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Unilever comprises 1.4% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.06% of Unilever worth $87,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after acquiring an additional 319,309 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $52.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

