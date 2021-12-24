Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.65. 2,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.