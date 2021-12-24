Brokerages Set Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Price Target at GBX 2,501.92

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,501.92 ($33.05).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,900 ($25.10) to GBX 1,800 ($23.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.74) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.31) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 2,120 ($28.01) to GBX 2,065 ($27.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,658 ($21.91) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,545.32 ($20.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,888 ($38.16). The stock has a market cap of £12.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,719.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,821.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

