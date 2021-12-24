Analysts Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million.

MIXT stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $289.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 149.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

