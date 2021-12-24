Analysts Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) PT at $114.00

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Leidos by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Leidos has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.72.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.