salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $289,441.97 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $179,432.28.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $253.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.74. The company has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

