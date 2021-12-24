salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $289,441.97 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 25th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $179,432.28.
Shares of CRM stock opened at $253.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.74. The company has a market capitalization of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 139.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after purchasing an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.