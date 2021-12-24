Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CFO Philip O. Strawbridge Sells 10,000 Shares

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $53.91 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 2.50.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.