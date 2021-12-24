Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel Sells 15,000 Shares

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PTGX stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.18. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PTGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,933,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.