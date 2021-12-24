Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. Unit alerts:

THCPU opened at $9.84 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.