Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $765,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,889 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

