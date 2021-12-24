Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Slam were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Slam by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Slam in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLAMU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

