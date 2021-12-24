Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,889 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of LVS opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

