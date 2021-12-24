4,703 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Bought by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $167.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.59. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $130.16 and a one year high of $168.35.

