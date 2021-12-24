Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,153 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 67.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.17.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $115.34 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average of $121.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

