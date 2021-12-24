Clearstead Trust LLC Buys New Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 11.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 44.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $158.85 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $142.63 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.39 and its 200 day moving average is $171.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

