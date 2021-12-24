Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 38.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.00.

Cintas stock opened at $435.00 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

