Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

SPGI stock opened at $473.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $461.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.43. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.