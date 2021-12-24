Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $439,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,635 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $180.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

