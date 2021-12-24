Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 397 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.73.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $154.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.01. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

