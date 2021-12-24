SureRemit Market Cap Achieves $2.08 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $1,438.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SureRemit has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00057116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.14 or 0.07964380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,967.11 or 0.99977111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00054522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00073087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007482 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

