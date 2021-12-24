Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

