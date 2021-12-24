Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,549 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $48.36 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

