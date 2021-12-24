Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Holdings Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vistra by 619.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

NYSE VST opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VST. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.