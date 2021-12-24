Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $10.97 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,965 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 863,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,772,000 after purchasing an additional 675,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.23. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,665,749 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

