Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 38,915 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,915 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.54.

Shares of SYNA opened at $278.28 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.01 and its 200-day moving average is $193.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

