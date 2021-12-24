Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $5.92 Million Investment in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 197,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.50% of ConnectOne Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

