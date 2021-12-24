BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $146.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.13.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $95.16 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average is $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,621 shares of company stock worth $25,606,403 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 17.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 17.0% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in BlackLine by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

