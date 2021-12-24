$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Sysco reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 294.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.