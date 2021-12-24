Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 3,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

About Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDF)

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

