Analysts Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Angi posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. Angi has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -78.58 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,000 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Angi during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Angi by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Angi by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

